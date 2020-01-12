Joan L. Frame Joan L. Frame passed away in Los Angeles, CA, on January 3rd, 2020, at age 76. She was born in Los Angeles in July, 1943. Joan resided in Morro Bay for 15 years, was an avid beach walker, and had a great love and respect for the natural world; she was also a library volunteer, and world traveler. Joan was well known for her loving kindness and caring for her family and others. Her warmth was extended to everyone she met. She is survived by sisters Suni Decker, Donna Babcock, and Deb Babcock; also step-daughters Kym and Deb Frame. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Roberta Babcock of Morro Bay, and brother John Babcock of Maui. A memorial service will be held at a date soon to be determined.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020