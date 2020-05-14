Joan Illeanne Silva 90 years old San Luis Obispo, Ca. Death: April 9, 2020 Los Osos, Ca. Loving Grandma of 6 Grandchildren. Joan was the 1st Miss Morro Bay, served on the Recreation Commission and ran for City Council. She worked with Margret Rose at Rose's Landing where she served many enchiladas then continued serving everyone enchiladas until her family begged her to stop. Survived by her 2 boys Mike and Jim, her Daughter Karen, her 6 Grandchildren, Troy, Matt, Travis, Krissy, Amber and Amanda, and 9 Great Grandchildren. Preceded by her 2 brothers Bob and Bill, her sister Imy, her husband Al Sr. and her Son Al Jr. Joan's final resting place is next to her Husband at the Los Osos Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store