Joan L. Greene 1938 - 2019 Joan L. Greene, 80, of Arroyo Grande, CA passed away on September 9, 2019 surrounded by her family after a long and hard battle with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's. Joan (Joanie) was born in Visalia, California on October 7, 1938. Joanie attended Roosevelt High High School in Fresno, and after a a short career as a dental assistant, married Jerry Greene of Arroyo Grande, CA in 1961. She lived in various cities included Nipomo, Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, Sunnyvale and Cupertino, raising a family of 3 children. Joanie is survived by her husband Jerry of Arroyo Grande and three children, Laura Glenn of Georgetown, TX, Brian Greene of Arroyo Grande, CA, and Brad Greene of Escondido, CA. Also survived by 5 grandchildren Jarred Glenn of Austin, TX, Jacob Glenn of Santa Maria, CA, Kevin Greene of New Washoe City, NV, Trevor Greene of Arroyo Grande, and Sharla Greene of New Washoe City, NV. Joanie was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Pauline of Fresno, and her siblings Dale, Nadine, and Patricia. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 3 pm in Nipomo Presbyterian Church in Nipomo.

