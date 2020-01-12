Joan Rinell Joan Margaret Rinell was born in Illinois 1935, and a local resident since 1973, passed away 1-5-20. Joan was a partner in her husband's photo studio in Sherman Oaks, Calif.for ten years and later in his photo processing lab in San Luis until 2003. Her hobbies were singing, traveling the world and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by John Rinell, her loving husband of 65 years, sons Steve (Christine) and Ronald, grandchildren, Ellen, Douglas, Eric, Camille, Rhys, brother Ronold (Julieanne), nieces Tammi (Fred), Joni (Scott) and extended families in Colorado and Sweden. She was predeceased by her daughter, Pamela Margaret and parents John Edwin and Elsa Lindstrom. There will be a private family celebration of her life.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020