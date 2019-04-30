Joanne Chamberlin Joanne Chamberlin age 85 passed away on April 24, 2019 in Ventura after a long illness. Joanne and her husband Jack were married 56 years and loved their life and friends in Arroyo Grande. Joanne will be dearly missed by her family and so many of her faithful lunch bunch. We wish to thank Trust Hospice for their love and support and everyone who cared for our mother during her illness. Joanne is survived by her three children Kim. Nicki and Tim, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Always in our hearts, Love you mom.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019