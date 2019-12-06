Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Robinson Brundage II. View Sign Service Information Wing Mortuary - Lehi 118 East Main Lehi , UT 84043 (801)-768-9514 Send Flowers Obituary

Joe Robinson Brundage II 1937-2019 Our grandfather, husband, father, teacher, brother, and friend, Joe Robinson Brundage II passed away on Friday November 29, 2019 in Lehi, UT. He is survived by his wife, Carole Jeanne Brundage, his three children, Joe, Nathan, and Amy, his 14 grandchildren, his sister, Liz Long, and his brother, Will Brundage (Ann). Joe was born in Houston, Texas on Sept. 11, 1937 to Joe Robison Brundage and Grace Edna Grimes. The family moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1946, where his family remained for many years. Joe attended and graduated from West Phoenix high school in 1955 and then attended Phoenix College for a year before attending Brigham Young University (BYU) from 1957-1960. In these three years he was able to complete his bachelors of science in Chemistry and a masters in Chemistry teaching. In 1960, after completing his masters degree, Joe left Utah to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in what was known then as the Central American Mission. While on his mission, Joe served the entire time in Guatemala and eventually as a member of the mission presidency until he completed his mission and returned to BYU in 1962. Upon returning to BYU, Joe finished some work for his teaching credentials after which in 1963 he took a job as a chemistry teacher at Glendora High School in Glendora, CA. He taught there for two years until he was asked to teach at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo, CA in its inaugural year in 1965. At Cuesta College, Joe was a beloved chemistry teacher, winning several awards during his 38 years there, including being named the 1988 Outstanding Academic Employee & being a recipient of the Teaching Excellence Award in 1997. He retired from Cuesta College in 2003. Joe married Carole Jeanne Hoppe in the Oakland, CA temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on November 22, 1969. The two lived together in San Luis Obispo for 50 years until this year (2019), when they moved to Lehi Utah. They were blessed with three children, Amy Elizabeth, Joe Robison III, and Nathan Henry who were all raised in San Luis Obispo, but now reside in Utah, Oregon, and Washington respectively. Joe was a lifelong, faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities during his life, including many years as a member of the San Luis Obispo Stake Presidency, member of the bishopric and bishop in San Luis Obispo, and a gospel doctrine teacher. A big part of Joe's life was his love for music. He played the cello, trombone, organ, and the piano. He even performed at times with the local symphony in his earlier years in San Luis Obispo. All his life, Joe was a master teacher, bringing truth and light to the lives of those he taught, whether that was at school or at church or at home. His cheerful and positive personality brought joy to those who have known him. Always willing to do his duty, to bear the burdens of others, and to show love to all, Joe was an example of Christ-like living and a blessing to everyone. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Veteran's Park chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located on 1125 West 300 North in Lehi, Utah. Viewing from 9:30-10:45am and service at 11:00am. Questions and/or Condolences can be sent to Amy Clark (daughter) at

Joe Robinson Brundage II 1937-2019 Our grandfather, husband, father, teacher, brother, and friend, Joe Robinson Brundage II passed away on Friday November 29, 2019 in Lehi, UT. He is survived by his wife, Carole Jeanne Brundage, his three children, Joe, Nathan, and Amy, his 14 grandchildren, his sister, Liz Long, and his brother, Will Brundage (Ann). Joe was born in Houston, Texas on Sept. 11, 1937 to Joe Robison Brundage and Grace Edna Grimes. The family moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1946, where his family remained for many years. Joe attended and graduated from West Phoenix high school in 1955 and then attended Phoenix College for a year before attending Brigham Young University (BYU) from 1957-1960. In these three years he was able to complete his bachelors of science in Chemistry and a masters in Chemistry teaching. In 1960, after completing his masters degree, Joe left Utah to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in what was known then as the Central American Mission. While on his mission, Joe served the entire time in Guatemala and eventually as a member of the mission presidency until he completed his mission and returned to BYU in 1962. Upon returning to BYU, Joe finished some work for his teaching credentials after which in 1963 he took a job as a chemistry teacher at Glendora High School in Glendora, CA. He taught there for two years until he was asked to teach at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo, CA in its inaugural year in 1965. At Cuesta College, Joe was a beloved chemistry teacher, winning several awards during his 38 years there, including being named the 1988 Outstanding Academic Employee & being a recipient of the Teaching Excellence Award in 1997. He retired from Cuesta College in 2003. Joe married Carole Jeanne Hoppe in the Oakland, CA temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on November 22, 1969. The two lived together in San Luis Obispo for 50 years until this year (2019), when they moved to Lehi Utah. They were blessed with three children, Amy Elizabeth, Joe Robison III, and Nathan Henry who were all raised in San Luis Obispo, but now reside in Utah, Oregon, and Washington respectively. Joe was a lifelong, faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities during his life, including many years as a member of the San Luis Obispo Stake Presidency, member of the bishopric and bishop in San Luis Obispo, and a gospel doctrine teacher. A big part of Joe's life was his love for music. He played the cello, trombone, organ, and the piano. He even performed at times with the local symphony in his earlier years in San Luis Obispo. All his life, Joe was a master teacher, bringing truth and light to the lives of those he taught, whether that was at school or at church or at home. His cheerful and positive personality brought joy to those who have known him. Always willing to do his duty, to bear the burdens of others, and to show love to all, Joe was an example of Christ-like living and a blessing to everyone. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Veteran's Park chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located on 1125 West 300 North in Lehi, Utah. Viewing from 9:30-10:45am and service at 11:00am. Questions and/or Condolences can be sent to Amy Clark (daughter) at [email protected] or called to 801-592-1395. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Dec. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close