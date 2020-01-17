Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John A. Riley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John A. Riley Dr. John A. Riley passed away in his home in Templeton, surrounded by his loving family on January 8th, 2020, after a battle with lung cancer. John was born in 1947 in Findlay, Ohio to William C. and Betty J. Riley. He graduated from Findlay High School in 1966. He proudly served two tours in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot. For his service he earned numerous medals including the Purple Heart. After the war he received a Bachelors of Arts from Toledo University in 1975, and a Master of Arts, 1978 and Doctorate in Philosophy in Psychology, 1980 from the University of Southern Mississippi. He worked as a psychologist at the Atascadero State Hospital for many years and had two private practices where he counseled veterans. In his work he gained trusted friends and never turned down anyone who needed his help. He was a devoted family man, enjoyed playing tennis and had a soft spot for the many animals and babies around the Riley Ranch. He had a dry and witty sense of humor that he kept until his final days. He is proceeded in death by his parents and his infant daughter Caitlin. He is survived by his wife Barbara J. Riley, daughter Stephanie "Stevie" Riley, son Everett Riley (Lauren), sister Ann Cooper (Dennis), sister Jane Riker, brother William "Bill" Riley (Joni) and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Central Coast Hospice and in particular John's palliative care nurse Genevieve. A service celebrating John's life will be help on February 1st, 2020 at the American Legion Hall in Templeton at 1 p.m. with a reception following at the family's home. A second service will be held later this year in Findlay, OH. Donations in his memory can be made to any Veterans service organizations or the Woods Humane Society of San Luis Obispo.

