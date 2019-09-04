Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Anthoni Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Anthoni Jr John Anthoni, Jr, the gentle, generous man with tremendous passion, a big laugh and magnetic smile. John was one of the most positive individuals who walked this planet. He will always be in our hearts, forever loved and remembered for his beautiful spirit. John Anthoni, Jr, age 64, passed away in San Luis Obispo, CA on August 18, 2019. John was born in Santos, Brazil, in 1955. In addition to being a wonderful husband and father, he was a graduate of Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo (B.S Mechanical Engineering, '81) and of Golden Gate University, San Francisco (MBA, '95). He obtained his State Contractors Engineering "A" license and Registered ISO 9001 Quality Assurance Auditor, in addition to several other ANSI certifications. He was a licensed private pilot, certified scuba diver, excellent sailor and snow/water skier, as well as enjoying countless world travel experiences. John was an avid cinema enthusiast, particularly Alfred Hitchcock movies. John is survived by his wife Sydney Anthoni and their daughter Lauren Anthoni, sisters Sigrid Myers, Annika Anthoni and Kersten Anthoni. He is preceded in death by parents Sigrid and John Anthoni, Sr. His career history includes 15 years at Pacific Gas & Electric Company and 22 years as entrepreneur/business co-owner of Source California Energy Services. A private memorial will be held locally (September 2019). In lieu of flowers, please donate to .

