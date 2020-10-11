John Anthony Roffoni
September 19, 1936 - October 1, 2020
Santa Maria, California - John was born in Santa Maria on September 19, 1936. He was raised in Guadalupe where he attended Guadalupe Grammar School, and graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1954. He attended Kiski Preparatory School in Salzburg, Pennsylvania and then matriculated at Santa Clara University in California, graduating in 1958. John married Janice O'Donnell in 1958, joined the army and was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, where the first of their three children was born. John returned home to California and joined the brokerage firm of Bateman Eichler Hill Richards as a financial advisor. The firm went through several evolutions and is now Wells Fargo Advisors.
John was preceded in death by his parents John and Josephine Roffoni, and sisters Elaine Silvera and Beverly Smith. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, especially his family, son John J. Roffoni of Santa Barbara, daughters Dierdre Roffoni of Los Angeles and Maureen Roffoni of New York City, and his three grandchildren Denia, Davis, and Edie.
John had a long list of varied interests. He always had a fruitful garden, was a fabulous cook, enjoyed chopping wood, playing poker with his longtime friends, but most of all he loved to fish and hunt. Many times he would leave the hospital bed one day, and be sailing on the ocean the next. Nothing kept that spirit and sense of adventure down.
John's family has requested that memorials be made to: French Hospital Medical Center Foundation, 1911 Johnson Ave, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
