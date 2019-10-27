John Arthur Dorn John Arthur Dorn, born in Pasadena California to Robert and Virginia Dorn, passed away on October 19th at the age of 72. John was proceeded in death by his older sister and brother Diana Collister and Pete Dorn. He is survived by his brother Steve Dorn (Linda) and his sister-in-law Jeanne Dorn. John was a proud Vietnam Veteran, serving two tours of duty with the U.S. Air Force. He was married for 38 years to the love of his life, Nadine Dorn. Father to Carrie (Jim) Baldovin, Scott Staver, and Chris Dorn. Grandfather to Ashlee, Brandon, Danielle, Adam, Ava, and Jimmy. Proud great-grandfather to Evan and Ryan. His family was his greatest pride and joy throughout his life. A memorial service will be held November 9th at 3:00 PM at the Templeton Hills Seventh Day Adventist Church where he served proudly as an elder.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019