John Bergin John Bergin (83) passed away on August 30, 2019 at his home, losing his life to cancer. John "Berg" had been a resident of the Paso Robles area for over 30 years. The family had a vacation home in Oak Shores Lake Nacimiento, beginning in the late 1980's and the family had lived in the San Fernando Valley prior to moving to Paso Robles. In his early years, John enjoyed driving and racing his speed boat, and was a member of the Marina Boat and Ski Club where he clocked numerous hours pulling the boys and others behind his boat, "Vamanos." John was an avid golfer, hot rod enthusiast, and loved working on his property overlooking all of Paso Robles. He enjoyed camping with his Paso Robles friends, and was a member of the Elks Club Paso Robles. He and his son Dan, owned and operated Bergin Heating and A/C since 1977. He was known by all at every supply house, and would have everyone laughing by the time he left. He entertained everyone with his "call it like it is" demeanor, great sense of humor and quick wit. John is survived by his wife Grace of 64 years, Sons Mike (Davina), Dan (Cindy) and Tom (Cynthia), Sister Cheryl (Neil), Grandchildren, Chis (Alesha), Kimberly and Trevor and Great Grandson, Conor. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite Hospice Care Facility. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 21 st, at the home of Dan and Cindy Bergin at 3 p.m.

