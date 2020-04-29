Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Clarence "L.J." Platt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Clarence "L.J." Platt Beloved husband and father John Clarence "L.J." Platt died peacefully in his San Luis Obispo home surrounded by his family on Monday, April 20, 2020 of metastatic small cell carcinoma (lung cancer) at the age of 67. L.J. was the drummer in many bands over the years, including The Budwizers, Columbia River Express, CYD, Cabazon, Rampage, Model Citizen, She Sells Sanctuary, and Jammin' with the Geezers. His other loves included fishing, fly fishing, boating, RVing, camping, and BBQing using his secret BBQ sauce. He was an excellent handyman and provided wonderful customer service around the county at home-do-it centers like Orchard Supply Hardware, Miner's Ace Hardware, and Home Depot. He was also a part owner of the late-90's restaurant Cisco's in downtown SLO. After retirement, he spent his time as a volunteer with Shower the People, serving the South County's homeless population. He is survived by his wife, Penny Platt; daughters Amanda King and Stephanie King (Matthew Roth) of Philadelphia, PA; grandchildren Gwendolyn and Arthur Roth of Philadelphia, PA; nieces Sarah Savko of Monterey and Jan Zinke of Santa Barbara; great nieces Yvonne, Sheri, and Lindsey Savko of Monterey; and great nephews Stuart Zinke of Santa Barbara and Tyler Savko of Monterey. He was predeceased by his parents Richard Edward Platt and Anna Mary Trucano Platt of San Luis Obispo; and siblings Madelyn Bleak of Santa Barbara, Jean Rotter of Longmont, CO, and George Veronda of Chicago, IL. The family would like to extend their great appreciation to Dr. DiCarlo of UCLA Health for his guidance through treatments. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wilshire Hospice (

