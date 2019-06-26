Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Danial Fetyko. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Danial Fetyko 8/1/1969 - 6/10/2019 The Fetyko Family has lost one of its finest members. Son, Father, Brother, Favorite Uncle and friend to many. John is preceded in death by his Wife Jody Fetyko. He is survived by his only daughter Kaitlyn Ann Fetyko. His Mother Wanda Rose Fetyko and Father Michael David Fetyko. His brother Andrew Fetyko married to Claire Fetyko, brother Michael Fetyko married to Dawn Fetyko, brother Charles Fetyko, unmarried, sister Christina Fetyko, unmarried and brother Kevin Fetyko, unmarried. Nieces Madison Fetyko, Allegra Fetyko, Lillie Fetyko and nephews Chase Fetyko and Spencer Fetyko. He is survived by 10 aunts and uncles and over 100 cousins, where he is recognized as a leader among them. John was born in Bethesda Maryland as the second son to Wanda And Dave. The family moved to Orange County with a job offer in 1971. He began his lifelong love of the ocean in 1973 when he began surfing. He quickly defined himself as a waterman. In 1975 the family moved to SLO County where he remained for the remainder of his life. As a graduate of St Rose elementary school and then Paso Robles Highschool he excelled at everything. Take the time to visit the Bearcat pride cabinet which features the Fetyko Wrestling Dynasty to this day. He began work as a Correction Officer, promoting to Counselor and being decorated multiple times. Most famously, by the Governor, for preventing an inmate whom had taken a female staff hostage while escaping in a car. John ran to the moving car punched out the window with his fist and pulled the man through the window as the car rolled by. He met his wife Jody; a nurse at the Youth Authority and Kaitlyn was born. She is his pride and joy. When he was not working at the YA he would appraise real estate which led to a lucrative second career as a developer. He had been bi located between Maui and San Luis Obispo until 8 months ago when he closed his SLO residence and stayed on Maui full time. As an avid swimmer, boater, athlete and marathon competitor it is hard to understand why the good Lord took him home in an accidental drowning on a late-night swim, with the mountains of Maui watching and the Pacific Ocean, he loved, laid out in every direction. A funeral Mass will be held following a 5:30 PM Rosary at St Pauls Catholic Church, Pismo Beach Friday June 28, 2019. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday June 29 2019 at 4:00PM at SLO Elks Club. Please bring your instruments and song books which Johnny will love. Funeral arrangements Under the direction of Marshal Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel, Grover Beach Ca.

John Danial Fetyko 8/1/1969 - 6/10/2019 The Fetyko Family has lost one of its finest members. Son, Father, Brother, Favorite Uncle and friend to many. John is preceded in death by his Wife Jody Fetyko. He is survived by his only daughter Kaitlyn Ann Fetyko. His Mother Wanda Rose Fetyko and Father Michael David Fetyko. His brother Andrew Fetyko married to Claire Fetyko, brother Michael Fetyko married to Dawn Fetyko, brother Charles Fetyko, unmarried, sister Christina Fetyko, unmarried and brother Kevin Fetyko, unmarried. Nieces Madison Fetyko, Allegra Fetyko, Lillie Fetyko and nephews Chase Fetyko and Spencer Fetyko. He is survived by 10 aunts and uncles and over 100 cousins, where he is recognized as a leader among them. John was born in Bethesda Maryland as the second son to Wanda And Dave. The family moved to Orange County with a job offer in 1971. He began his lifelong love of the ocean in 1973 when he began surfing. He quickly defined himself as a waterman. In 1975 the family moved to SLO County where he remained for the remainder of his life. As a graduate of St Rose elementary school and then Paso Robles Highschool he excelled at everything. Take the time to visit the Bearcat pride cabinet which features the Fetyko Wrestling Dynasty to this day. He began work as a Correction Officer, promoting to Counselor and being decorated multiple times. Most famously, by the Governor, for preventing an inmate whom had taken a female staff hostage while escaping in a car. John ran to the moving car punched out the window with his fist and pulled the man through the window as the car rolled by. He met his wife Jody; a nurse at the Youth Authority and Kaitlyn was born. She is his pride and joy. When he was not working at the YA he would appraise real estate which led to a lucrative second career as a developer. He had been bi located between Maui and San Luis Obispo until 8 months ago when he closed his SLO residence and stayed on Maui full time. As an avid swimmer, boater, athlete and marathon competitor it is hard to understand why the good Lord took him home in an accidental drowning on a late-night swim, with the mountains of Maui watching and the Pacific Ocean, he loved, laid out in every direction. A funeral Mass will be held following a 5:30 PM Rosary at St Pauls Catholic Church, Pismo Beach Friday June 28, 2019. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday June 29 2019 at 4:00PM at SLO Elks Club. Please bring your instruments and song books which Johnny will love. Funeral arrangements Under the direction of Marshal Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel, Grover Beach Ca. [email protected] Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close