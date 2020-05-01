John David Burkett Feb 27, 1944 April 26, 2020 "David" passed away on April 26, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born to T.C. and Dolleta Burkett on February 27, 1944 in Hugo, Oklahoma. He spent his younger years between Texas and Oklahoma, but as an evangelist he has traveled all over the country. He moved to Atascadero, California in 1978 where he has since happily resided with his wife and children. David has faithfully delivered The San Luis Obispo Tribune to the residents of Atascadero for over 25 years. David and his wife Juliann have been married since July 27, 1984 and have five children together. Along with David's two oldest sons and his grandchildren, these were the most precious and important things in his life. His greatest passions were serving God and helping people. He was a listening ear to anyone who needed it and would make time to sit with you, where you would undoubtedly hear many stories from his life and always walk away with a bit of wisdom. David had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. His favorite pastime was to be with his horses that he loved dearly. David is survived by his wife of 36 years, Juliann; his children, John and Casey Enges, Joel and Maggie Enges, James Burkett, Joshua Burkett, Jessica-anne and Justin Cox, Joseph Burkett, and Jordan Burkett; his grandchildren Lucas, Damien, Madison, and Oliver; his siblings Charlesandra "Sandy" and Bob Booth, Leland and Donna Burkett; and his nine nieces and nephews; Kimberly, Robert, Jaide, Jill, Jacquelyn, Michelle, Faith, Janie and Rebecca; and dear friends, Amanda Rose and Nichelle Barajas. David is preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, T.C. and Lois, and by his parents. Due to the current situation there will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



