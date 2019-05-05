John Dericourt 'Derek' Hurd Derek passed away on April 23, 2019 after a relatively short battle with cancer. He was born in January 1934 in Smethwick, England. He obtained his undergraduate degree in mathematics and his doctorate in physics from the University of Sheffield. Derek first taught at the University of North Wales and then in 1962 he, his first wife, Mercia, and young son emigrated to California. He worked at Beckman Instru- ments in Orange County where, among other things, was responsible for significant advances in LCD technology. A move to Silicon Valley took him into cutting edge R & D in the semi-conductor industry. After a divorce Derek enjoyed frequenting a British pub in Santa Ana and it was there he met another Brit. He and Pam were married 15 months later and enjoyed 40 years of life together, bringing two children into this world. After Derek's retirement the family sold their home and left the US to spend a year back in England. On their return they moved to the Central Coast where Derek enjoyed tinkering in his garage and spending countless hours solving the calculus and other mathematical problems that so intrigued him. Derek is survived by wife Pamela, children, John (Annette), Lisa (Aaron) and David, and grandchildren Derek, Delaney, Dalton and Charlie. A small family memorial will take place at a later date.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 5, 2019