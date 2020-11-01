John Evans
June 8, 1924 - October 12, 2020
San Luis Obispo, California - John Hamilton Evans, 96, of San Luis Obispo, passed away on October 12, 2020.
John was born in Pomona, California on June 8, 1924. When the University of California employed his father, Clinton Evans, in 1925, his family moved to Berkeley. There, Clinton coached freshman football, rugby and varsity baseball before becoming the University's Athletic Director. John was especially proud when Cal renamed the baseball field Clinton Evans Diamond in his memory.
After attending local Berkeley public schools, John enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps as a PFC and served two years. Upon his return to civilian life, John enrolled at UC Berkeley where he met the love of his life, Katie Brazil of San Luis Obispo. After graduating in 1950, John and Katie were married. Soon thereafter, John was called back to the Marine Corps and he served an additional two years – 10 months of which was spent in Korea as a First Lieutenant.
Returning again to civilian life in 1954, John and Katie moved to San Luis Obispo, where John found employment with the University of California Agricultural Extension - now called Cooperative Extension (UCCE). He considered himself very fortunate to be assigned to San Luis Obispo County and eventually Santa Barbara County as Farm Advisor for the dairy and poultry industries. John later became County Director for both counties.
After 37 years of service to the University of California, John retired in October of 1991. He spent many happy retirement years attending his grandchildren's sporting events, golfing, gardening and visiting family members, many of whom still call San Luis Obispo County home. Family dinners and holiday celebrations often ended with John proudly declaring how happy he was to have his family around him.
John also dedicated many years of his life giving back to his community. He was a member of the SLO Rotary Club, serving as President in 1969-70 and retiring in 2020 after 60 years.
John was also an ex-officio member of the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau, spending many years working with his former office, the UCCE. John was also a member of the SLO County Planning Commission from 1964 to 1973. As the Commission Chairman, he worked closely with former San Luis Obispo Mayor Ken Schwartz to plan and develop the city's Mission Plaza. Finally, John served as an ex-officio member of the Land Conservancy, working with John Ashbaugh and others to form The Conservancy in San Luis Obispo.
John is survived by his wife Katie, daughters Nancy Houle and Carol Rich; sons-in-law Mark Houle and Ted Rich; grandchildren David Watts and wife Meagan, Kevin Watts, Katie Fornaciari and husband Phil, Kari Houle, and Hailey Rich; great grandchildren Skyler, Milla, Aubryana and Grayson.
A special thank you goes to the wonderful staff at Bob and Corky's Care Homes, Linda Barnett, and Dr. Steven Sainsbury for their loving care in John's final years.
A family celebration of his life will he held at a later date. Donations in John's name may be made to The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County (lcslo.org/donate
) or the Rotary Club of San Luis Obispo (PO Box 833, SLO, CA 93406).