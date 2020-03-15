Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Ferriss Turrill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Ferriss Turrill (1923-2020) John Ferriss Turrill, 96 years well lived, passed away peacefully at home in Arroyo Grande on March 1, 2020. He was born in Connecticut on October 22, 1923. His parents and his older brother Roger predeceased him. He also was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris Jones Turrill. He is survived by his second wife, Evelyn Cole Turrill; three daughters by his first marriage (Catherine Turrill Lupi, Barbara Turrill, and Jandra Oliver); two granddaughters (Erica and Ona Oliver); one great-grandson (Austin Macdonald); two stepdaughters (Margie Hurd and Bettie Shaw); and four step-grandchildren (Elizabeth Hurd, Everett Hurd, Kerry Shaw, and Adam Shaw). A WW II veteran, John was a propeller specialist in the Army Air Force. He was stationed in England, Belgium, and France (1944-45). Aviation became his career after the war. He worked as an aircraft mechanic and inspector for over 30 years. After retiring, he was employed by Laguna Lake Golf Course in SLO. John met and married Doris Jones in California in the late 1940s, when they were both working for Southwest Airways. Their first two daughters were born in Palo Alto. In 1955 they relocated to Connecticut, where their third daughter was born. In 1981, they moved back to California, settling in San Luis Obispo, where Doris died in 1991. Nine years later, John met another transplanted New Englander, Evelyn Cole. They married in 2002 and shared many happy experiences. They hiked, kayaked, and body-surfed together. They also traveled often by train, crossing the USA and Canada repeatedly. John was a dedicated cyclist as well, biking long distances well into his eighties. A firm believer in participatory citizenship, John volunteered with several organizations, including Meals on Wheels, Hospice, Special Olympics, and the SLO Railroad Museum. John's family and friends remember him as a gentle, serious, peace-loving man. A celebration of his life will be held later this Spring at the Rock & Roll Diner in Oceano.

