John Herbert Finnegan John Herbert Finnegan, 90, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home in Albuquerque, NM. His loving wife of 66 years, Carlota, and daughter Devon were at his side. Born in La Habra, CA to Viola Dennis and John Armstrong Finnegan, John is survived by Carlota, and daughters Erin (Bill) and Devon; son, Michael (Tori); grandchildren Arianne, Sarah, David (Luna), Timothy (Alexandra) Pace and Elena Finnegan; great granddaughter Delilah Pace and his sister, Margaret Land. John served in the Air Force before meeting Carlota at USC, and while they raised their family he opened his own business, Photography by O'Finnegan in West Los Angeles. In 1988, John and Carlota retired to the town of Cambria, where they resided for 19 years and John is fondly remembered for his cowboy hat and quick smile. He was fortunate to learn the skill of clock restoration at Once Upon a Tyme and his gift of artistry was seen not only in his photography and clock restoration but also in the dramatic garden he and Carlota lovingly nurtured on Buckley Drive.



