John Howard Estes John Howard Estes died unexpectedly on June 27, 2020 in San Luis Obispo, just a month shy of his 16th birthday. He was an energetic boy with a heart of gold who struggled in his all-too-short life. John was born in Tver, Russia in July 2004 and was placed in his parents' loving arms in April 2005. He started his new life in West Point, New York, and moved to San Luis Obispo, with his family in December 2006. He attended Los Ranchos Elementary school, where he was identified as a special needs student. He completed second and third grades at Sinsheimer Elementary School before spending the fourth grade at the county-run Chris Jespersen School. John attended a residential treatment program at the Intermountain School in Helena, Montana for 5th and 6th grades and transferred to the Heritage School in Provo, Utah for 7th and 8th grades. John returned home to San Luis Obispo in 2018 where he attended Morro Bay High School in their therapeutic learning classroom for six months before transferring to the Chris Jespersen School. John played AYSO soccer for two seasons in SLO and was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church youth group. He loved playing video games, shooting baskets with his friends, and boogie-boarding, hiking and bicycling with his family. John loved animals, especially horses and dogs. He was fearless when meeting strangers, incredibly sentimental, and very empathetic to those in pain. John is survived by his mother Peggy Estes, his father Allen Estes, and his sister Jacqueline Estes. They all miss John terribly and hope that he finds the peace in the next world that he could not find in this one. John's ashes will be interred at Old Mission Cemetery in San Luis Obispo, California. There will be a memorial service at the First Presbyterian Church when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the First Presbyterian Church San Luis Obispo or the Family Care Network (FCNI.org
) are welcome.