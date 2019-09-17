Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John L. Conforti. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John L. Conforti On Wednesday, September 11, 2019, John Louis Conforti, loving husband and father of three children, passed away in the San Diego area at the age of 88. John was born on October 4, 1930 in Fall River, MA to John and Christine (Varanese) Conforti. Born with a baseball in one hand, and a glove in the other, he made it a difficult delivery for his Mom. Growing up in Fall River he earned a reputation for his athletic prowess, particularly in baseball, and earned the nickname "Zip." After considering an offer to play ball with the then-Boston Braves, he joined the Marine Corps where he served during the Korean War. It was during his service to his country that he learned the life-long skill that he passed on to his children: how to make a bed so tight that a quarter could be bounced off the blanket. After leaving the Corps he received his Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering from Marquette University in 1955. While at Marquette, he met and married the mother of his 3 children, Doris Madolyn Nilsen. They continued to live in Milwaukee for two more years while John taught engineering at Marquette. In 1957, the family relocated to California where John went to work as a design engineer for Hughes Aircraft Company. He went on to work for Varian Associates from 1962 until his retirement as Sales Manager in 1989. During his time at Varian he was involved in major projects with the military, the FAA, and the scientific community who needed very high-power microwave tubes in their programs. John and Doris divorced in 1967, and he later met and married Jeanne Ferguson. The two of them tutored young underprivileged children at the East Palo Alto YMCA for many years, earning several awards for their efforts. John and Jeanne loved to travel, and after a long and happy marriage, Jeanne passed away in 1998. In 1999, John was blessed with the good fortune of meeting a Kenyan woman named Roselyn Olweya. John knew he had struck gold, and married Roselyn later that year. In the family's opinion, it was the best thing to ever happen to John. Not only is Roselyn one of the most loving and caring individuals on the planet, so is the rest of her family. John spent his retirement years traveling the world with Roselyn, while residing in San Luis Obispo. During the past few years, John and Roselyn split their time between their home in San Luis Obispo, and their country home in Kenya. John absolutely loved his time in Africa. He became very active in working with Roselyn at various charities in Kenya, particularly orphanages, schools for the disabled, and shelters for abused women and girls. He loved his Kenyan family, and they loved him back. John also continued to demonstrate his athletic abilities later in life. After taking up his beloved sport of tennis in retirement, he played doubles three times a week well into his 80's. John's last few weeks on Earth were spent in the San Diego area visiting his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, all of whom are eternally grateful for the time spent with him before he passed. John was proceeded in death by his mother and father, and his wives, Doris and Jeanne. He is survived by his sisters, Barbara and Anne; his children, John, Tom, and Katie; his stepchildren, Millie, Collins, Nico, and Ken; his grandchildren, Jennifer and Jamie, Melissa and Brandon, Whitney, Jason and Angel; eight great-grandchildren, and dozens of loving Kenyan family members. Out of respect for John's wishes, there will be no formal memorial or funeral services. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be made to Renovate Church of San Luis Obispo, CA.

John L. Conforti On Wednesday, September 11, 2019, John Louis Conforti, loving husband and father of three children, passed away in the San Diego area at the age of 88. John was born on October 4, 1930 in Fall River, MA to John and Christine (Varanese) Conforti. Born with a baseball in one hand, and a glove in the other, he made it a difficult delivery for his Mom. Growing up in Fall River he earned a reputation for his athletic prowess, particularly in baseball, and earned the nickname "Zip." After considering an offer to play ball with the then-Boston Braves, he joined the Marine Corps where he served during the Korean War. It was during his service to his country that he learned the life-long skill that he passed on to his children: how to make a bed so tight that a quarter could be bounced off the blanket. After leaving the Corps he received his Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering from Marquette University in 1955. While at Marquette, he met and married the mother of his 3 children, Doris Madolyn Nilsen. They continued to live in Milwaukee for two more years while John taught engineering at Marquette. In 1957, the family relocated to California where John went to work as a design engineer for Hughes Aircraft Company. He went on to work for Varian Associates from 1962 until his retirement as Sales Manager in 1989. During his time at Varian he was involved in major projects with the military, the FAA, and the scientific community who needed very high-power microwave tubes in their programs. John and Doris divorced in 1967, and he later met and married Jeanne Ferguson. The two of them tutored young underprivileged children at the East Palo Alto YMCA for many years, earning several awards for their efforts. John and Jeanne loved to travel, and after a long and happy marriage, Jeanne passed away in 1998. In 1999, John was blessed with the good fortune of meeting a Kenyan woman named Roselyn Olweya. John knew he had struck gold, and married Roselyn later that year. In the family's opinion, it was the best thing to ever happen to John. Not only is Roselyn one of the most loving and caring individuals on the planet, so is the rest of her family. John spent his retirement years traveling the world with Roselyn, while residing in San Luis Obispo. During the past few years, John and Roselyn split their time between their home in San Luis Obispo, and their country home in Kenya. John absolutely loved his time in Africa. He became very active in working with Roselyn at various charities in Kenya, particularly orphanages, schools for the disabled, and shelters for abused women and girls. He loved his Kenyan family, and they loved him back. John also continued to demonstrate his athletic abilities later in life. After taking up his beloved sport of tennis in retirement, he played doubles three times a week well into his 80's. John's last few weeks on Earth were spent in the San Diego area visiting his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, all of whom are eternally grateful for the time spent with him before he passed. John was proceeded in death by his mother and father, and his wives, Doris and Jeanne. He is survived by his sisters, Barbara and Anne; his children, John, Tom, and Katie; his stepchildren, Millie, Collins, Nico, and Ken; his grandchildren, Jennifer and Jamie, Melissa and Brandon, Whitney, Jason and Angel; eight great-grandchildren, and dozens of loving Kenyan family members. Out of respect for John's wishes, there will be no formal memorial or funeral services. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be made to Renovate Church of San Luis Obispo, CA. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close