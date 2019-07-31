Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Nicholas Manyak. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Nicholas Manyak A former resident of San Luis Obispo, John Nicholas Manyak passed away at age 88 on July 23, 2019 In Windsor, Colorado. John was born in Warren, Ohio to Charles and Ann (Beca) Manyak. He grew up in the neighborhood of 37-1/2, a mixture of Hungarian, Slovak, Czech, Bohemian, and Italian immigrants. John graduated from Ohio State where he played four years of football, two years under the coaching of Woody Hayes. Before entering the Air Force, he coached football one year at New Philadelphia, Ohio, where his high school team was unscored on for that season. He accompanied the Northeast Air Force track and field team to Riverside, California, where John said, "I want to live in California." He left his coaching position at Toledo University to take a coaching/teaching position at William S. Hart High School in Newhall, California. A year later he married Julie Wright, an English teacher at Hart High. When San Luis Obispo County formed a junior college district, John and his wife Julie moved to San Luis Obispo. He worked as a counselor at Cuesta College for close to the next forty years. In 1993, he retired as the Director of Counseling. The Manyaks moved to Colorado in 2005 to get acquainted with their grandkids whose activities John followed and supported with a passion. An avid golfer, John was a long-time member of the San Luis Obispo Country Club. A second serious interest was breeding and racing horses which he did for more than thirty years. His family will always remember John's love of sports, his commitment to serving students, and, most of all, his dedication to his family. John was preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers and one sister. He is survived by his wife Julia, sons Jack of Morro Bay, Patrick (Ann-Margaret) and grandchildren Danya and Sierra of Granby, Colorado.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on July 31, 2019

