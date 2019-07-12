Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Patrick Sosa. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Patrick Sosa Stranger! If you, passing, meet me, and desire to speak to me. Why should you not speak to me? And why should I not speak to you? - Walt Whitman John Patrick Sosa was the embodiment of Whitman's poem. Meeting strangers, he easily put them at ease. His ready laugh and charming character won the heart's of whomever he met. He was a natural at creating bonds of affection and connection throughout his life. Friends he made in Hawaii quickly became his family. He was born at home in Ranchita Canyon east of San Miguel, to the farmworker family of Manuel Rios Sosa and Celia Arciaga Sosa. He attended Ellis School in Hog Canyon. The family moved to Templeton when he was 8 yrs. old where John attended grammar school, and graduated from Templeton High School in 1961. He continued his education and obtained his bachelors and masters degrees at the University of Hawaii. For 50 years he was dedicated to education. From teacher to district superintendent, he left a trail of blessings as: father figure, mentor, brother, friend, throughout the islands of Hawaii; including implementing the Administrator Certification for Excellence, a leadership/professional development program for aspiring administrators. Post retirement, he helped found the Education Institute of Hawaii, a think tank dedicated to improving the education of Hawaii's children. He was passionate about fishing, loved Hawaiian music, cooking (with a flair) and traveling. He is survived by his family in CA Geraldine Sosa of San Miguel, Rachel Sosa, Launie Morones, Lance Gannon, Tiffani Morones, Alex Morones, of Paso Robles. Mireya Sosa-Vanegas, Denver, CO, Alana Healey, Portland OR. In Honolulu HI, his sons Matthew and Michael Sosa and numerous Hawaii Ohana. We all feel an aching loss where his love once resided. A rosary and mass will be held on Saturday, July 20 at Mission San Miguel. The rosary is at 9:00 a.m. followed by the mass at 9:30 a.m. Inurnment is at Atascadero cemetery followed by a reception at the Best Western Colony Inn, 3600 El Camino Real. Private services will be held in Honolulu.

John Patrick Sosa Stranger! If you, passing, meet me, and desire to speak to me. Why should you not speak to me? And why should I not speak to you? - Walt Whitman John Patrick Sosa was the embodiment of Whitman's poem. Meeting strangers, he easily put them at ease. His ready laugh and charming character won the heart's of whomever he met. He was a natural at creating bonds of affection and connection throughout his life. Friends he made in Hawaii quickly became his family. He was born at home in Ranchita Canyon east of San Miguel, to the farmworker family of Manuel Rios Sosa and Celia Arciaga Sosa. He attended Ellis School in Hog Canyon. The family moved to Templeton when he was 8 yrs. old where John attended grammar school, and graduated from Templeton High School in 1961. He continued his education and obtained his bachelors and masters degrees at the University of Hawaii. For 50 years he was dedicated to education. From teacher to district superintendent, he left a trail of blessings as: father figure, mentor, brother, friend, throughout the islands of Hawaii; including implementing the Administrator Certification for Excellence, a leadership/professional development program for aspiring administrators. Post retirement, he helped found the Education Institute of Hawaii, a think tank dedicated to improving the education of Hawaii's children. He was passionate about fishing, loved Hawaiian music, cooking (with a flair) and traveling. He is survived by his family in CA Geraldine Sosa of San Miguel, Rachel Sosa, Launie Morones, Lance Gannon, Tiffani Morones, Alex Morones, of Paso Robles. Mireya Sosa-Vanegas, Denver, CO, Alana Healey, Portland OR. In Honolulu HI, his sons Matthew and Michael Sosa and numerous Hawaii Ohana. We all feel an aching loss where his love once resided. A rosary and mass will be held on Saturday, July 20 at Mission San Miguel. The rosary is at 9:00 a.m. followed by the mass at 9:30 a.m. Inurnment is at Atascadero cemetery followed by a reception at the Best Western Colony Inn, 3600 El Camino Real. Private services will be held in Honolulu. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on July 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close