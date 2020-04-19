Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Price Rose. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Price Rose John Price Rose passed away 4/13/20, at 91 years of age, with Dorothy (his wife) and much of his family nearby. He lived a long and full life which started in Elkhart Indiana as the son of a Methodist minister who he almost followed into the ministry. He was an Eagle Scout, went to University of Pacific, fell in love with and married a California Girl (and kept married for 69 years), served in the Air Force, received his masters at Stanford and became a teacher/administrator in Costa Mesa, Atascadero (principal @ the high school from 1967-72) and Hollister. He founded the competitive swim team in Hollister which is still here, was a faithful (and very active) member of a Church community wherever he lived. All should be encouraged by the example of this man, my dad, who put others as a priority and actually practiced what he believed over the long haul. He dug in and got his hands dirty serving, his community staying faithful year after year, living a life of commitment that he has passed onto generations left behind to emulate the best they can.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020

