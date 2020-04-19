John Price Rose

John Price Rose John Price Rose passed away 4/13/20, at 91 years of age, with Dorothy (his wife) and much of his family nearby. He lived a long and full life which started in Elkhart Indiana as the son of a Methodist minister who he almost followed into the ministry. He was an Eagle Scout, went to University of Pacific, fell in love with and married a California Girl (and kept married for 69 years), served in the Air Force, received his masters at Stanford and became a teacher/administrator in Costa Mesa, Atascadero (principal @ the high school from 1967-72) and Hollister. He founded the competitive swim team in Hollister which is still here, was a faithful (and very active) member of a Church community wherever he lived. All should be encouraged by the example of this man, my dad, who put others as a priority and actually practiced what he believed over the long haul. He dug in and got his hands dirty serving, his community staying faithful year after year, living a life of commitment that he has passed onto generations left behind to emulate the best they can.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020
