John Rogers Long, DDS Dr. John Rogers Long, age 84, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at home, surrounded by family, with two dogs at his feet, and Johnny Cash on the radio. He fought a long courageous battle with Alzheimer's. John was born to Dr. James and Helen Long in December 1934 in Altadena, California, the oldest of three siblings. He was raised among the orange groves in Hemet, California, where his summer jobs included picking and drying apricots and harvesting wheat. John graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University, where he was a competitive swimmer and a member of Phi Gamma Delta. After college graduation, he attended Officers Candidate School in Rhode Island, then began a military career with the Navy. His was one of the first classes to graduate from the Navy Underwater Swimmer School in Key West, Florida. While working as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal instructor at Indian Head Naval Base, south of Washington DC, he met and married his wife of 58 years, Katherine Compton of LaPlata, Maryland. John attended dental school at Georgetown University, where his love of detailed work with his hands manifested in graduation with honors and a DDS degree. After two years serving as a Public Health dentist, John and his family settled in San Luis Obispo in 1968 where he started his family dental practice. John maintained his practice for 30 years, where he made many friends and had a loyal patient following. He gave his all to his kids and wife. He was a constant fixture at sporting events including baseball, basketball, water polo, and swimming. He volunteered for the local PTA and cherished his turn working the Santa Maria Style BBQ, with a cold Coors in his hand. A lifelong Methodist, John spent a lot of his time helping at the United Methodist Church, where he served as trustee, usher, and men's club member. After retirement, he threw himself into the passions of woodworking and sailing. He became a prolific and talented wood turner creating bowls, pepper grinders, pens, stoppers, and such. He could be found many days sailing off Avila Beach, on his small sailboat the Tooth Ferry. Dr Long is survived by his wife Katherine "Kit", his sons William (Michelle) and James (Kristi) of the San Francisco bay area, his brother Thomas Long and sister Margaret Matson of Santa Barbara. We extend our warmest appreciation to Wilshire Hospice for the amazing medical and personal care they provided to John in his home, and the support they gave to us, his family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Wilshire Hospice, in memory of John Long (277 South Street, Suite W, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401) or the building fund for the San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church (1515 Fredericks St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405). All friends are invited to attend a memorial service to honor John's life at 1pm on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in San Luis Obispo. A celebration of life will follow.

