John Russell Our beloved husband, father, friend and teacher John Russell passed away on April 6 at the age of 82. While at Fresno State he met and married Carol Caudle. They shared 55 happy years together. Their daughter Kelly, was born in 1963, and their son Bryan was born in 1966. In 1968 John accepted a teaching position at Cal Poly in the music department. He soon formed the Chamber Singers and University Singers. He co-founded the Mozart Festival with Clif Swanson in 1971, conducting the Mozart Festival Choir until 1981. John had a passion for teaching and was of great inspiration to his students, many of whom became lifelong friends. He was a published composer, fine pianist and choral conductor. His choral compositions have been performed throughout the United States. He loved his family above all else. Music was the centerpiece of numerous evenings; Kelly on violin, Bryan on trumpet, Carol and John accompanying them on piano. Weekends and summers were spent camping, hiking, fishing and picnicking. Though not religious in a conventional sense, he was deeply spiritual. Nature was his church. John enjoyed long walks with his dogs, and he loved to fish at Santa Margarita Lake with his son whom he taught at age 3. Bryan said his dad was his wisest teacher and closest friend. With Kelly, John shared late night conversations and improvisations together at the piano. John was a gentle man of great integrity, kindness, compassion and creativity. He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife Carol, daughter Kelly, son Bryan, granddaughter Chantal, grandson Brayden, great granddaughter Evelyn and many friends. A celebration of John's life will be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store