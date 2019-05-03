John S. Williams John Stephen Williams died Nov. 18, 2018. John was born in California to Harold W. Williams and Elizabeth Gordon. He is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Patricia, whom he has dearly missed. John was employed by the U.S. Postal Service as a Letter Carrier for over 30 years. John leaves behind his brother, Gordon Williams, and his wife Beverly, his step-daughter, Mary Mahoney, and many good friends and extended family. Graveside service will be held on May 6, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Los Osos Valley Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 3, 2019