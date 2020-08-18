John Salazar July 13,1942 Aug 8,2020 John Salazar was a native resident living his entire life in San Luis Obispo, CA. After graduating from San Luis Obispo High School, he worked as a gas station attendant until he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served three years. Stationed in Oahu, HI his main job was with the Military Police. He joined PG&E in 1967 as a meter reader. He would go on to be promoted to Assistant Director of PG&E Company's Diablo Canyon Nuclear Information Center and retired from PG&E after 25 years of service. He is survived by his son John Salazar of San Luis Obispo, CA, his daughter Monica Traylor and son-in-law James Traylor of Paso Robles, CA. Two sisters, Mary Lou (Licha) Flores of El Centro, CA, Dora Guzman and brother-in-law Ray Guzman of Tucson, AZ. He had numerous nieces and nephews. His devoted significant other Betty Lynch of nine years was always by his side. John is preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Della Salazar. Brothers Robert, Bennie, Al, Eddie and Peter. John Salazar was an avid outdoorsman and a lifelong member of several organizations. Life member of The Family Fraternity of MOOSE Lodge. Founding Life Member of California/Nevada MOOSE Association Activity Group MOOSEHEART. Active member of MOOSE Charities. 46 year member of Fraternal Order of Eagles. 19 year member of American Legion. Life member of National Rifle Association acknowledged in 1969. He held hunting licenses in both California and Idaho. President of the Union Funeraria Club. Instructor - SLO Lions Club - Junior Rifle Club. Certified instructor for California Department of Fish and Game. John liked to Bar-B-Que and his deer jerky was the best. Enjoyed traveling to the Sierra's and Idaho. He had a wood cutting business. Always active with helping youth achieve their goals, emphasizing safety and marksmanship. John will be remembered for his loving and giving heart, sense of humor and his great smile. A Celebration Of Life ceremony will be scheduled at a later date due to the pandemic. Remembrances may be posted on the REIS Family Mortuary website. Donations may be made to MOOSE Charities.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store