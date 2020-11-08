1/1
John Stuart
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Stuart
July 28, 1923 - October 27, 2020
San Luis Obispo, California - John Sim Stuart passed away peacefully on October 27,2020 at the age of 97 in San Luis Obispo, Ca.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Stuart, and their 3 children, Jan Stuart McCusker (Pat), Jill Stuart Ziegler (Tom) and Jay Stuart (Judy). He also leaves behind 7 adoring grandchildren and 13 amazing great grandchildren with 1 on the way.
John's greatest joy was his family. Those of us who knew and loved him will be forever grateful for the time we were able to spend with him.
Please see the full obituary at Dignitymemorial.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Los Osos Valley Memorial Park
2260 Los Osos Valley Road
Los Osos, CA 93402
8055281500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved