John Stuart
July 28, 1923 - October 27, 2020
San Luis Obispo, California - John Sim Stuart passed away peacefully on October 27,2020 at the age of 97 in San Luis Obispo, Ca.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Stuart, and their 3 children, Jan Stuart McCusker (Pat), Jill Stuart Ziegler (Tom) and Jay Stuart (Judy). He also leaves behind 7 adoring grandchildren and 13 amazing great grandchildren with 1 on the way.
John's greatest joy was his family. Those of us who knew and loved him will be forever grateful for the time we were able to spend with him.
