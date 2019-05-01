Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Tyler Szablowski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Tyler Szablowski John Tyler Szablowski, passed peacefully on April 20th, 2019 in Arroyo Grande, California. Born December 12th, 1963 in Reading, Pennsylvania. Tyler fought a long hard battle with heart and kidney disease. Tyler was an avid hiker, photographer and music lover. He loved walking on the beach with friends philosophizing, spending time with Lisa, and going to movie night or watching Survivor with the dogs. His gratefulness never wavered. Though his illness left his body weak, his mind remained happy, joyous and free. Tyler was preceded in death by his parents, John and Nancy, and his brother, Gary. His son Samuel Tyler Brown passed on March 5th of this year and Tyler is talking football with him now. Tyler is survived by his granddaughter, sweet Lola, sisters Holly and Kathy, step-children Brandee and Dillon, "The Boyz" Shorty and Gizmo, and the Great Loves of his life, his amazing wife Lisa and his beloved Philadelphia Eagles. A Celebration of Tyler's wonderful life will be held on Saturday, May 4th from 11am-1pm. (Potluck) in the Garden at the SLO Gild Hall at 2880 Broad St. In lieu of flowers, Lisa has asked that a donation be made to the charity closest to your heart. Tyler is missed dearly, but comfort and joy are taken in the knowledge that he is walking with Sam in the Sunshine of the Spirit forever.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 1, 2019

