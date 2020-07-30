Johnny Wayne Bicknell At his request no services will be planned for Johnny Wayne Bicknell, 72, whom passed away surounded by his loved ones in his home in Nipomo, CA on July 9th 2020. He was born in Hereford, TX. in March of 1948. He was an Army SGT. veteran stationed with the 3rd battalion 64th armored division, Stationed in Schweinfurt Germany From 1968-1974. He was a proud partner/owner of a small flooring store in Morro Bay where he worked for 11 years until he retired. Johnny is survived by his wife Susan Joyce Bicknell of Nipomo, Mother Freda Laverne Bicknell of Santa Maria, his Sons David Allen Nunes of Bakersfield & Wayne Alden Nunes of Morro Bay, his daughters Susanne Hope Kieselhorst of Grover Beach, Sherry Ann Bicknell of Nipomo & Jonnie Amber Bicknell of Morro Bay. His siblings Judy Davis of Santa Maria, Larry Bicknell of Desert Springs, Gail Hazlett of Kingman, AZ., Debbie Gray of Kingman, AZ., Vickie Leach of Temple TX. & His 10 grand children and 9 great grandchildren. He was a very loving Husband, Dad, Papa, Son, Brother to us all. We were once his Angels and now he is ours! Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Association.



