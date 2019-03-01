Jon R. Larson

Jon R. Larson Jon R. Larson, 89, born in Porterville CA, passed Feb. 26, 2019 in his Santa Margarita home of 51 years. Polio survivor, WWII CAP plane spotter, he worked in aerospace for 25 years. Preceded in death by wife of 57 years Mary Ann. Dearly missed by children Lynette (Eric) Waggoner, Lynda Nymeyer, Jim (Laine) Larson, Helen Larson, Leia Larson, grandkids Daniel Dinan and Justin and Matthew Larson, and brother Ray (Carrie) Larson. Services 6:30pm, Friday March 1, 2019 at Santa Margarita Community Church, 22525 I St, Santa Margarita.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 1, 2019
