Jonathan Michael Goble Jonathan Michael Goble, age 32 passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 at home surrounded by family and friends. He was born May 1987 in Santa Maria, CA to Michael & Beverly Goble. He was a 2005 graduate of Arroyo Grande High School and went on to Universal Technical Institute graduating in 2007. Starting his career as an Auto Tech working most recently at Perry Ford. He was loved deeply by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. He is survived by wife, Crystal, daughters Lola and Isabella, Mother Beverly Goble, Siblings Kari Palmer & Tim Goble, Grandmother, Audrey Goble, and numerous extended family. He was preceded in death by Dad, Michael Goble and Grandpa Herbert Goble. In Lieu of flowers a benefit fund has been set up in Jonathan's name at Mechanics Bank, Grover Beach. The celebration of life service is Monday, March 9, 2020 at Grace Bible Church, 100 Rodeo Dr Arroyo Grande, CA at 11AM.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020