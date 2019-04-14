Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonathon James Tozer. View Sign

Jonathon James Tozer 6/26/1988 - 2/20/2019 With unimaginable pain and deep, deep sorrow, we make known the untimely passing away of our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend, Jonathon James Tozer, at age 30, on February 20th, 2019 in San Luis Obispo County. Jonathon was born and grew up in Santa Barbara, CA, attending Monte Vista Elementary School, La Colina Jr High and San Marcos High Schools. He went on to study at Cal Poly State University earning his Bachelors of Science degree in Wine and Viticulture. After graduation, he traveled the world following his winemaking passion. Jonathon, we love you so much and will forever miss you more than there are words. God loaned you to us for a short season and now He has called you back. Come join us for "Jonathon's Celebration of Life" Saturday, April 20th at 5pm. There will be a PaddleOut, dinner and a chance to honor Jonathon with your memories and love. Location: Chase Palm Park Center 236 East Cabrillo Boulevard Santa Barbara, CA 93101 RSVP by email to: [email protected] In lieu of flowers, we request donations be sent to : Lifestyles P.O. Box 2971 Paso Robles, CA 93447 www.lifestylesrecoverycenter.org Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019

