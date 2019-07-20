Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jose S. Gonzales. View Sign Service Information Dudley-Hoffman Mort, Crematory & Memory Gardens 1003 E Stowell Rd Santa Maria , CA 93454 (805)-922-8463 Send Flowers Obituary

Jose S. Gonzales Jose S. Gonzales, 57, of Nipomo, CA passed away on July 8, 2019. He was born in Bay City, Michigan on May 10, 1962. He attended Beecher High School in Flint, Michigan. During his high school years, he wrestled and ran track. He served in the United States Army for 4 years followed by 2 years in the Army Reserves, attaining the rank of Sergeant. After discharge from the Army, he worked in a variety of jobs in the medical field. While his children were growing up, he was the family cook and stay-at-home Dad. Most recently he worked in the restaurant industry and truly enjoyed his last job at Willow restaurant in Nipomo. He enjoyed taking walks with his dog Emma, and his weekly brunch and movie nights with his wife. Jose had an infectious smile, and he was everybody's best friend, whether he had known you for five minutes or a lifetime. We will all miss his ability to continually keep us laughing with his jokes and antics. He is survived by his wife Arlene, and children Jose M., Anthony, and Jessica. He will be deeply missed by a large extended family. A funeral service will be held at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will follow at Mussell Senior Center. We are extremely grateful to the management and staff of Willow restaurant in Nipomo for their support during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to , who provided lifesaving care to Jose as a child. To leave a condolence for the family visit

