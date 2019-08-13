Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph B. Souchek. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph B Souchek Joseph B Souchek passed from this earth on August 4th, 2019 at the age of 95. Joe was born in Deweese, Nebraska in January 1924. To Josef and Frances Souchek. He was the 6th of eight children and the last surviving member of his family. Raised in Deweese, he graduated from a one room schoolhouse in 1941. He grew up working the family farm, driving truck and poured concrete to support the family. Joe moved to California in 1958 and got a job with United Airlines in Oakland, working as a baggage handler and selling tickets. He moved to Salinas, California in 1959 and met Edwina McIntyre at a singles group through Sacred Heart Church. A year later, they married and welcomed son, Tim in 1964 and son Rob a year later. Joe worked for a few produce companies and a nursery as a shed manager and supervisor. He and Edwina moved to Clovis, CA. in 1986 after adopting their two grandchildren, Crystal and Andrew. In 1987, He got a job with American Ambulance. While there, he was the "Joe of all trades", fixing equipment, maintaining facilities and running errands. Joe and Edwina moved to Arroyo Grande in 2004 after Joe retired at 80. He enjoyed the beauty of the Central Coast and loved taking care of his garden. He loved flowers and any plant with colorful blooms. He also ushered at St Patrick's Church. He was preceded in death by Edwina in 2008. He is survived by Tim and wife Laurie of Arroyo Grande and Rob of Florida, grandchildren Crystal, Andrew, Amanda and Matthew. A Rosary will be held on Monday August 12th at 6 pm at Lady Family Mortuary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, August 13th at 10 am at St Patrick's Church. Remembrances can be made to Knights of Columbus, of which he was a member for many years, or plant a colorful plant in your yard to remember him by.

