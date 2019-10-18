Joseph F. Reis Jan. 13, 1925 - Oct. 9, 2019 Joseph Fredrick Reis passed away at his home in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, October 9 th , 2019 at the age of 94 years. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Old Mission Cemetery, 101 Bridge St., San Luis Obispo, California on October the 21 st , 2019 at 11:00 am. Deacon Chuck Roeder will be officiating. Interment to follow at same location following the Celebration of Life. Following the interment, a reception will be held at the Silver City mobile home park clubhouse at 3860 S. Higuera St., San Luis Obispo, CA. Flowers may be sent to the Reis Family Mortuary at 991 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo, CA 93401. Condolences for the family may be offered online at www.reisfamilymortuary.net under "Tributes"
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 18, 2019