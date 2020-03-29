Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Guyette. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Guyette Joseph Guyette of San Luis Obispo passed away at the age of 78 surrounded by his loved ones. Joe was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Anne Guyette. He is survived by his wife Mary, & 3 daughters Jane Guyette(Paul Ho Sing Loy), Julie Guyette(Ted Ferrucci), Joe'l Guyette-Mueller(Gus Mueller). Grandchildren: Danielle McCarthy(Sam), Ryan Smith, Elizabeth Ferrucci, Nathan & Emma Mueller. Siblings: Sister Mary, Judy, John, Ellen, Philip, Stacia, Stella, Anita, Harold, and Stephen. Joe is also survived by many in-laws, loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Joe was born the 1 st of 12 siblings in Fresno, CA. He graduated from San Joaquin Memorial High School and then from Fresno City College. On November 25, 1964, he married Mary Guyette (Schulte) and raised their 3 daughters. Joe worked for PG&E for 31 years starting as a gas serviceman in Los Banos and ending his career at Diablo Canyon. Joe was a loyal, hardworking husband, father and grandfather whose goal was to always provide for his family. In the last 3 years, he was a devoted caretaker for his wife Mary. Today she thrives because of his love. His mechanical ingenuity was brilliant due to his clever mind and self-education. He was happiest when building engines or fixing things with friends and family. He was known for his charismatic personality, love of his family, collection of tools, sense of humor, strong will, and devoted Catholic faith. His daughters, family, and friends will never forget the wisdom and experience he has instilled in them over the years. Joe's celebration of life will be held at a date TBD. You can find more information on his memorial site

