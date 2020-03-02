Guest Book View Sign Service Information Reis Family Mortuary and Crematory 991 Nipomo Street San Luis Obispo , CA 93401 (805)-544-7400 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph J. Ferraro Aug. 14, 1931-Feb. 19, 2020 Joseph J. Ferraro, 88, of San Luis Obispo passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Joe was born August 14, 1931 in Omaha, Nebraska to Frank and Concetta Ferraro. He grew up and attended public school in Omaha and attended Holy Family Catholic Church where he served as an altar boy for many years. As a young man of 17 Joe left home and joined the U.S. Coast Guard. He began his career as a Seaman Recruit and worked on several ships in the California and Alaska waterways before switching to air-sea rescue. During this time Joe attended numerous training schools and became certified as a Master Aircraft Mechanic. During his military career Joe was assigned to numerous military bases throughout the United States, but his family most loved being stationed in Bermuda for 5 years. While on duty in San Francisco Joe attained notoriety for being one of the few people to fly under the Golden Gate Bridge. He also worked on weekends and holidays with Flying Tiger Line. Joe ended his illustrious 21 years with the Coast Guard in 1969, retiring honorably as a Chief Petty Officer. Once retired, Joe settled in San Luis Obispo to be near his wife's family. He attended Cuesta College where he earned his Associate Degree. In 1972 Joe began a new career with the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education. At SLOCOE Joe worked as a mechanic and driver at the bus barn. He loved interacting with the students he drove and the many friends he made at work. While at SLOCOE Joe served as chapter president for CSEA #444 and was named Employee of the Year. In 1992 Joe retired for a second time. With more time on his hands Joe joined the YMCA in San Luis Obispo. An avid exerciser, people constantly looked to him for assistance. Not wanting to give erroneous information, Joe attended training classes and became a Certified Personal Trainer. During their military life Joe and his wife Lucille began square dancing. No matter where they were stationed, they joined the local clubs. After his retirement they belonged to numerous square and round dance clubs throughout the Central Coast and Arizona. They were chapter presidents of the Hoedowners. Joe and Lucille became high level round dance instructors and enjoyed traveling, teaching and cueing round dancing throughout the United States. Joe was also very involved with the Portuguese community of San Luis Obispo and Edna. He was an active member of the I.D.E.S. and the P.H.S.S., where he served two years as president. Joe was also a member of the San Luis Elks Lodge #322 for many years. Joe is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lucille (Serpa); two daughters, Linda Alexander (John) and Kathleen Clifton (Steve); one sister, Josie Kraus; five grandsons, Robert and Randall Downey, Matthew and Joshua Clifton, and Aaron Ferraro; and seven great-grandchildren, Trey and JJ Downey, Asher, Jacob and Joey Clifton, Brittany and Ethan Ferraro, and numerous nieces and nephews. Joe was proceeded in death by his son Joseph J. Ferraro Jr. and his great-granddaughter Catherine Downey. Joe was a loving husband, a fabulous father and a caring grandparent. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation for Joe will be held at Reis Family Mortuary on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 5:00pm followed by Vigil and Rosary at 6:00pm. The funeral Mass will be held at Old Mission Church on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Old Mission Cemetery.

