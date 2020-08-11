Joseph John Westbrook Joseph John Westbrook, 73, a native of San Luis Obispo, residing in Santa Maria, CA died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his home. A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10am to noon at Reis Family Mortuary in San Luis Obispo. A funeral service will follow at 1:00pm with the Rev. Daren Pitcher and Chaplin, Duncan Davidson officiating. Mr. Westbrook is survived by his wife of 50 years, Elizabeth (Lisa) Westbrook. Sons Tony Rivera of Fairfield, CA, Michael Rivera and wife Janice of Casa Grande, AZ, Dr. Richard Westbrook and wife Cindi of Monterey, CA, BJ Westbrook and wife Teresa of Oceano, CA, daughters Lisa Rivera of New Mexico and Diane Rivera of San Diego, CA, sister's, Pamela Gilmour and husband Steven, Laudeen Lathrop and husband Bill, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Especially his granddaughter Melannie who never left his side. He was preceded in death by his daughter Rosann Rivera, parents Byron and Charlotte Westbrook, brothers Luis and Thomas Westbrook. Mr. Westbrook was a Vietnam Veteran, went to school in San Luis Obispo, and attended Cuesta College. Memorial Contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice Partners of the Central Coast. Arrangements are under the direction of Reis Family Mortuary in San Luis Obispo.



