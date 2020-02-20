Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Nicholas "Joey" Kaiser. View Sign Service Information Hooper & Weaver Mortuary 459 Hollow Way Nevada City , CA 95959 (530)-265-2429 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph "Joey" Nicholas Kaiser Joseph "Joey" Nicholas Kaiser passed away on February 9, 2020 he was 20 years old. He was born on July 27th1999 in San Luis Obispo, California. Joe was creative, kind, and energetic. He loved music, riding with his friends, and tinkering on vehicles. When you saw Joe, you'd see a big smile and hear his contagious laugh. He lived between Nevada and San Luis Obispo Counties. He attended the local elementary schools in Penn Valley, high school in Templeton and was taking courses at Cuesta College to pursue a journalism career. In Joey's life he was faced with daily challenges of Type I Diabetes, Addison's Disease, and car accidents. His whole life he modeled grace through challenge. While overcoming these daily obstacles with agility, his life ended unexpectedly when his heart stopped in his sleep due to an undiagnosed birth defect. Joey was survived by father James Kaiser, Mother Susan Lima, sisters Devon and Tyler Lima; Grandparents Bert and Dina Lima, David and Therese Kaiser; many uncles aunts and cousins. Funeral Mass is scheduled for: Thursday, February 20, 2020 1:00 Service St Canice Catholic Church 317 Washington St, Nevada City 2:00 Burial Sierra Memorial Lawn 459 Hollow Way, Nevada City 3:00 Celebration of Life St Canice Hall 236 Reward St, Nevada City Saturday, February 29, 2020 Celebration of Life Templeton Legion Hall 4 pm Templeton, San Luis Obispo County. Arrangements by Hooper and Weaver Mortuary Nevada City, CA (530) 265-2429.

