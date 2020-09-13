Joseph R. Camara 1921-2020 Joseph "Joe" R. Camara, 99, of Arroyo Grande passed peacefully in his sleep on the evening of September 7th. He was born on a dairy farm in Lemoore, CA in July of 1921 to Manuel R. and Mariana N. Camara. Joe went to be with his Heavenly Father as well as the love of his life, Mary, who preceded him on July 24, 2009 after 68 years of marriage. The two began dating their junior year at Lemoore Union High School, and graduated together in 1940. They wed October 16, 1941. Joe served in the United States Army Air Corp from 1942-1945, serving in the European Theater. He received The American Campaign Medal, The Good Conduct Medal, The World War II Victory Medal, and was honorably discharged in October 1945. Joe moved his family to the Central Coast in 1947, where he entered into the building trade alongside his brother, Manuel "Primo" Camara. He worked as a general contractor building custom homes in the Five Cities area from 1950-1973. He then joined his son in the tile business until his retirement in 1985. Joe's greatest professional accomplishment was building St. Paul's Catholic Church in Pismo Beach in 1966. Joe is survived by his sons Tom (Diane) Camara of Bakersfield, Joseph Camara of Marana, AZ, Jim Camara of Arroyo Grande; his grandchildren Kelli Camara of Soquel, Josh Camara of Arroyo Grande, Kelsey Camara of Arroyo Grande, Mike (Ann) Dolinar of Bakersfield, Kathy (Tim) Andrews of Bakersfield; and his seven great grandchildren. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2829, a member of IDES Lodge Council #28, and a member, and once president, of St. Anthony's Celebration of Pismo Beach. Joe was loved dearly by his family, and will be greatly missed. A public viewing will take place at Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, September 15 from 3-5 p.m., with rosary service to follow at 5 p.m. Outdoor Mass of Christian Burial will be held behind St. Paul's Catholic Church in Pismo Beach on Wednesday, September 16 at 10 a.m.



