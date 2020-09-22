1/1
Joshua James Caldera
Joshua James Caldera Joshua James Caldera, a life-long resident of Nipomo, Ca passed away unexpectedly on September 9 th , 2020 at the age of 40. Josh is survived by his wife; Charlene Caldera, his parents; Marie Caldera, Urbano Caldera, PB, Dianna Caldera his children; Alexa Hernandez, his step-children; Joshua Ochoa, Sasha Ochoa, Ramiro Ochoa, Augustine Guerrero, Jewelisa Guerrero, his grandparents; Estela Contreras, Leopoldo Contreras, his grandchildren; Dylan Hall, Jamison Ochoa, Josiah Ochoa, Zander Ochoa, Joshua Ochoa, Greyson Ochoa, his siblings; Jeromy Caldera, Jennette Caldera, Janae Caldera, Jacob Caldera, his niece; Alyssa Caldera, his nephews; Johnny Caldera, Christian Villarreal. Josh was born in Lubbuck, Tx on September 14 th , 1979 to Marie Caldera and Urbano Caldera. At age 5 the Caldera family moved to Nipomo, California. He went to Arroyo Grande High School. Josh worked at Cal-Trans for 15 years. His love for football began at the Nipomo Youth Cowboys Football team at the young age of 8. Josh played on the Nipomo Cowboys football team for 6 years, then continued on to play on the Arroyo Grande High School team. At age 26, Josh played on the San Luis Obispo Panthers football team and proceeded to play for the next 5 years. At age 30 he became a coach for the Nipomo Youth Cowboys football team and moved up with his team in 2012 and stayed with them through their years at Nipomo High School. Josh loved cars and was in the process of restoring his fathers '69 Pontiac GTO (The JUDGE) that he planned on giving to his grandson Dylan. His Celebration of Life was held Saturday, September 19 th at the Nipomo Park, above the youth football field. Josh will be missed and loved forever.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

