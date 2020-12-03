Joyce Kilton

August 21, 1951 - November 8, 2020

Santa Barbara, California - Joyce Marie Kilton 69, passed away November 8, 2020 after suffering a massive stroke a couple of weeks earlier. Joyce was born August 21, 1951 and was the daughter of Vance and Lois Calder. She was the 2nd of 7 children.

Joyce was raised in Orem, Utah, which was largely a quiet farming community in the 50's. Growing up in Orem provided many opportunities to work on the family fruit farm, which also included an array of animals to take care of. Farm life taught her the value and importance of hard work, which is where she developed strong work ethics that she remained true to throughout her life.

In addition to working hard on the farm, Joyce's family loved to go camping and fishing throughout the mountains of Utah, Idaho and Wyoming. However, later in life Joyce fell in love with warmer climates and another type of vacation – Cruises!

Joyce married Clyde Pearson in 1971. She and Clyde settled in Santa Barbara and later Arroyo Grande, CA. She and Clyde loved to cruise, and went on numerous cruises through the years.

Clyde passed away in 1992. The following year she decided to cruise again on a cruise that she and Clyde had previously planned for. It was a time for her to relive some of the many memories that she and Clyde had created.

On this cruise Joyce met her soulmate Michael. Although it was not love at first sight, as Michael accidentally spilled champagne on her $500 dress. However, Michael eventually found his way into her heart and they were married in 1996. They remained closely bonded until her passing. Joyce's second love (a distant 2nd) was Elvis Presley, she and Michael went on various cruises that included Elvis' Ultimate Artist Fan Club. During her final days she listened to Elvis sing gospel and love songs.

Joyce worked at the Diablo Canyon Power Plant for 35 years, with responsibilities ranging from armed security officer – where she was the #1 shooter, to plant clerk and then payroll for the past 10 years. She loved her job and the people she worked with. She had a reputation as a perfectionist, a stickler for details and most importantly "follow the rules".

Joyce leaves behind her loving husband Michael Kilton, 3 bothers - Lynn (Sallie), Glenn (Glenda), Terry & Sister Teresa (Jim) and numerous nieces and nephews & cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents Vance and Lois Calder and 2 brothers – Alan and Stephen.

Many thanks to doctors and nurses at Arroyo Grande and Cottage Hospitals and some VERY SPECIAL Co-Workers – who have been very helpful and a great support at this time.

As per Joyce's wishes, there will be no services. Her wish is to have her remains scattered throughout the Caribbean at a later date.





