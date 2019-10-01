Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Wanda Taylor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Wanda Taylor Joyce was born on a ranch in Duechene, Ut on May 22, 1927. She and her twin sister Joye were placed in a warmed and blanketed bureau drawer allowing the midwife time to attend to their mother's needs. The twins thrived as they were always near by their mother and usually swaddled to her as she did her chores. Two years later (brother) Bud was born. Growing up on the ranch during these depression years was difficult, but everyone pitched in and helped where they were able to help.... even the children. As exhausting as ranch life was, the young family was happy and healthy. After WWII broke out the Brennick family moved to California in hopes of a better life. Joyce's mother worked in a factory supporting the war efforts while her dad traveled throughout the western states training and working with horses returning to his family when he could. Though Joyce missed her dad, she loved their new home in San Diego and the city lifestyle. Youngest brother Patrick was born several years later. Joyce met her future... Jack Taylor... while attending Kearney High School in San Diego. Jack was the school safety monitor and met Joyce when he scolded her for running in the school's hallway... and THIS is where THEIR love story began! Jack joined the Navy after graduating from high school. The young couple's love continued to blossom through letters while Jack served his country in the Philippines on the U.S.S. La Grange and Joyce finished high school. Finally... the war ended and Jack was thankfully able to return home to Joyce. The young couple married in 1947. Jack attended San Diego State College while Joyce worked in a department store. Their first child (Pam) was born soon after Jack graduated from college. The young family moved to the Los Angeles area of California after accepting his new job with IBM. Soon after the move their 2nd daughter (Sandy) was born. The young family purchased their first home in the San Fernando Valley area of LA in 1954. The story is told that mom bribed the house painter with a bottle of rum and $5 so she could get the color she wanted her house to be rather than the color it was slotted to be in this tract of new homes. Not surprisingly she more often than not got her way. Joyce loved her new home and made many life long friends in their new neighborhood. During this time Joyce volunteered in her girls' classrooms, supported the PTA, registered voters, worked in the neighborhood precinct on Election day, helped with church benefits and fundraising, was a Brownie & Girl Scout leader, but mostly she was a great Mom. AND... she was most definitely OUR neighborhood's social butterfly. In 1970 after her girls had left home and were on their own she & Dad moved to a new home in Agoura Hills where they made many more great friends and lived there happily for 30 years. In 2000 Joyce & Jack relocated to San Luis Obispo to be closer to their children and grandchildren... and later great grandchildren. Thru the years "Grams" (later known as "GG" aka great grandma) and PaPa attended and supported countless school, sports and performance events and numerous fundraisers for their grandchildren and great grandchildren. Being near her "kiddos" was her greatest joy! After Jack's passing in October of 2014 Joyce stayed busy to help lessen her grief. She volunteered at French Hospital for as long as she was able. Mom made it a point to stay in touch with their many friends either by phone, visits by train to see them or by hosting many in her SLO home. Mom especially loved the company of her family... she loved teaching her grandkids and great grandkids how to make her famous pie crust and delicious Christmas cookies, enthusiastically shared her life stories with all, enjoyed watching old movies and she especially loved putting jigsaw puzzles together with her visiting family, friends and wonderful caregivers. Joyce leaves behind her daughter Pam (Tom) Copeland, daughter Sandy (Michael) Morris; grandchildren Jono (Stephanie) Hicks, Michael (Becky) Hicks, John Copeland; Kaci (Claiborne) Williams; Keli (Doug) Lane; Kevin (Suzanne) Morris and Colin Morris... and her great grandchildren Oliver, August and Charli Hicks; Jackson and Reese Hicks; Rowan, Borne and Piper Williams; Dashiell and Mercer Lane; Blake and Gavin Morris; and her kind, wonderful, nurturing and loving caregivers Aileen Semonsen, Fatima Carmo, Robin Okeeffe, Cindy Gater and her caring "Angels" (Len, Jazmin and Vanessa) along with the loving hospice staff and all they did for Mom and our family. Joyce leaves us all with her wonderful stories of childhood adventures, her shared lifetime of beautiful memories, the recipe and know how to make the best and the most flakey pie crust ever. But mostly she leaves us with her JOY of the love she shared with our dad. May they be reunited once again in their life hereafter!

