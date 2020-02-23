Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Ann Briley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Judith Ann Briley Judith Ann Briley passed away on February 10, 2020 in San Luis Obispo, California, one-month shy of her 76 th birthday. Judith was born in Hyattsville, Maryland in March of 1944. She grew up in Lancaster, California and moved to San Luis Obispo after she received her Nursing degree from Glendale Sanitarium. Throughout her career she worked as an RN at General Hospital and Sierra Vista Hospital, the Cal Poly Health Center, and several private practices, before eventually retiring as a Facilities Inspector for the State of California. Never one to sit idle, Judith also performed bookkeeping and accounting work, building special relationships with each of her clients. She was an accomplished pianist and would provide worship music at several churches in SLO and North County. Judith's favorite hobby was quilting; she loved making the beautiful patterns and gifting them to those she loved. She is survived by her two sons, James (Mary) of Atascadero and Byron (Sharley) of San Luis Obispo, sisters Janice Sewell and Sandee (Richard) Wright, two grandchildren and five nieces and nephews. At her request, a private graveside service was conducted with the immediate family. A memorial service will be held at the Templeton Hills Adventist Church on April 11 at 4:00 pm. The family would like to thank Dr. Daniel Lewis and his staff for providing the most compassionate care and support during her battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

