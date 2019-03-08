Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Ann Smith. View Sign

Judith Ann Smith Judith Ann Smith, 77, graduated to Heaven on February 21, 2019 at French Hospital in San Luis Obispo, California. Judi Smith is preceded in death by her Father, Lewis Willhite, mother, Ella Willhite, sister, Wanda Lee Davidson, and Brother, William "Bill" Willhite, and leaves her husband, Frank P. Smith Sr., and children and their spouses, Frank Smith Jr. (Carley), and Shelby Smith Rash (Billy "BR), and her four grandchildren. She was born on May 21, 1941 in Bakersfield, Ca. She married Frank P. Smith Sr. On February 23, 1963 and resided in Bakersfield, Ca. She was an accomplished stenographer. In 1976, the Smith family moved to Morro Bay, Ca. Where she was heavily involved in her kids school activities as President of the PTA as well as becoming the "citizen of the year." She was very actively involved in her daughter's cheerleading activities as well as her son's sporting events. She was a very skilled and competitive archer and still holds records in archery shooting. Her highest achievement was competing against the Europeans while she was the number 2 lady on the United States World Field Team in the Netherlands. Judi enjoyed living a full and exciting life with her husband, Frank Sr. She was a loving wife and mother. To all who knew her, she was the kindest, most selfless and generous person. She was a strong woman of Faith and she knew Heaven was her home. Her life was an example of true humility. She will be dearly missed, but we know we will see her again. Heaven was definitely enlarged.

