Judith Anne Arroyo Judith Anne Arroyo, 75, born Feb. 22, 1943 in Redlands, California, died Feb. 17, 2019 in San Luis Obispo after a long and valiant battle with cancer. She touched the lives of many, living with a grace and compassion that was felt by all who knew her. She loved deeply and was beloved by many. She retired from General Electric Aviation in Victorville, California in 2016 after 11 years and moved from Apple Valley to Morro Bay, California to be by the ocean. She treasured sunny days with her toes in the sand, being outdoors, live music and spending time with her friends and family. Prior to working at General Electric, she worked at horse ranches in both New Mexico and Mira Loma, doing what she loved since she was a young girl. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Arroyo, her parents Floyd Ray Thomas and Eileen Deen, and her brother Ray Thomas. She is survived by her three daughters Cynthia Seed, Cori Garner and AnnMarie Cornejo, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, who all hold her memory dear. A celebration of life will be held in June in Morro Bay. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Hearst Cancer Resource Center, care of the French Hospital Foundation.

