Judith "Judy" Holland A Life Well Lived. A lifetime lover of card games, Judith (Judy) Holland folded her last hand September 13th after a long battle with COPD. She died on September 28, 2019 at Sierra Vista hospital in San Luis Obispo, CA. She was 83 years old. Her family were with Judy as she peacefully passed away. Judy was born and raised in Chicago. She earned a BA degree in English with a minor in Social Science at Cal State L.A., and later earned her Masters degree in Social Work. Judy was the first female police officer in Claremont, CA in the mid 1960's, and also taught English at Chaffey college. She was an exemplary woman, and was again a groundbreaker when hired as the first woman case worker at a male youth correctional facility in Chino, CA. She especially enjoyed helping young women in the community and the young men committed to her institution. Judy retired in1994, and moved with husband John to Cambria, where they lived happily together for 25 years. An animal lover through and through, she enjoyed working as a volunteer docent at the Elephant seal viewing site above San Simeon with her husband John. Judy also enjoyed serving as a docent at Hearst Castle. Witty until the very end, and a marvelous bridge player, she really lit up at the card table. She easily made friends, and was a regular at the Morro Bay Bridge Club. Her friends there will miss her. Everybody Judy encountered, she treated as a friend she was happy to see. She put people at ease with her quick smile and laughter. Judy wholeheartedly loved and was loved by her family, friends, and her dog Dolly. Like her grandson, she hardly went anywhere without a dog in tow. Naturally poised, and possessing a timeless fashion sense, she enjoyed getting dolled up and dressing up her daughter and granddaughter. Sharing the beauty of the Central Coast with her loved ones was also a favorite pastime. She gave much of herself and touched many lives. She will be greatly missed. Judy is survived by her husband John Holland, daughter Rebecca Gray, son Kevin Gray, grandchildren Kara and Conor Donovan, and brother and sister-in-law William and Lee Bailey. She requested there be no formal service. Her ashes will be scattered at sea off the coast of Cambria and Hawaii. Persons wishing to honor Judy might consider a donation to the or to a favorite animal shelter. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Police Officers Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.