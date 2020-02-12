Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith R. Baron. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Judith R. Baron Judith R. Baron was never one to suffer the ordinary. She lived a life that she once aptly described as "one big unplanned experience," entirely on her own terms. Though her sudden departure on December 10, 2019 left each of us shocked and devastated, the way she went was so Judith. She was on a grand adventure in the South of France, when a commercial truck struck her rental car on a road which links the medieval city of Bruniquel, in Tarn-et-Garrone to Saint-Antonin-Noble-Val, killing her instantly. So even though Judith had just turned 78, she had never lived or thought like an old lady. Quietly fading away was never in her wildest imagination. Judith's story began on November 30, 1941 in Sioux City, Iowa where she graduated from Central High School. She went on to earn degrees in Psychology at The University of Texas, Austin and studied Interior Design while living in France. She was fond of reminiscing about her extended Goldman family gatherings in St. Joseph, Missouri where her mother, Adelaide, was born and raised along with four brothers, the Goldman boys: Red, Lancy, Dewey, and Davey. Judith was fascinated with researching her ancestry to learn even more about who her people were and where they came from. Prior to her current twenty-year residence in the Paso Robles area and on a little ranch in Templeton with her Connemara horses, Judith had spent thirty years entranced by the architecture and community of San Francisco, California. Judith thoroughly enjoyed her involvement in Opera San Luis Obispo and served as Opera SLO Board Vice-President. She actively pursued whatever interest came next, be it music lessons (piano, violin, and cello), even acting lessons or her fascination with knowing her own roots deeply. Most recently, she had finally found 'long lost relatives' of her father whom she had the opportunity to meet both in the US and abroad in England and France. Judith is survived by sister-in-law, Monique Olga Baron; aunt (by marriage), Eileen H. Dunnell; cousins, Paul Goldman, Jeff Goldman, William Perlman; and other family and friends. Judith was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Baron, mother, Adelaide Baron, and brother, Richard Baron. A Celebration of Life for the redheaded hurricane that was Judith will be held at 6:30 PM Monday, March 2 at the Pavilion on the Lake, Atascadero. Call or text (805) 674-4318.

