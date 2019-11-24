Guest Book View Sign Service Information Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center 765 W. Henderson Ave. Porterville , CA 93257 (559)-784-6485 Send Flowers Obituary

Judy Givens Judy "J.R.", "Ju-Ju" Raye Givens (Wilkinson, Colbert, Kelly) was born in Wasco California on January 19, 1950, and passed into the arms of the Lord on November 7, 2019, surrounded by loved ones in Porterville California. She was the last of 8 children born to Benjamin & Bessie Wilkinson. With the passing of her mother when Judy was only 7, she was raised by her sister Virginia and husband Tom Bordonaro as a sister to their children John (Peters), Sandy (Peters), and Tom, Jr. Judy spent much of her life in Wasco, Carmel Valley, Bakersfield, and Paso Robles. While vacationing in the Sierra's, she met and fell in love with her husband Richard and moved to Porterville. Her son Justin Colbert was her pride and joy. She worked in various areas, most notably, real estate and at the Porterville Recorder, along with operating several of her own businesses. She loved to read, travel, and win at the casinos. Judy was a beautiful soul, who had an overwhelming capacity of love within her. That love provided the strength and energy for her to fill the many roles she held for her family and friends; which she gladly and bravely took upon herself, for family and friends who needed or sought her wisdom and experienced her love. She is preceded in death by her parents Bessie and Ben Wilkinson, along with all of her siblings, Lucille, Billie, Virginia, Bennie, James and Jerry. She is survived by her husband Richard and her son Justin (Trudy) Colbert. She was very close to her family, including her many nephews, nieces, and cousins, especially Tom (Martha) Bordonaro, Rene Kouklis, John (Missy) Peters, Ginger Wilkinson, and her great nephews William and Marc Bordonaro whom she loved dearly. Please help us celebrate the life of Judy at the Bordonaro Ranch in Paso Robles, November 30, at 1 pm.

